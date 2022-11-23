Brazos County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 27-year-old man

Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around...
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing Tuesday.

Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around 4:30 a.m.

BCSO say he could be driving a blue 2018 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate RNN6178. It has a distinctive rear window decal containing the letter “QRO,” according to the sheriff’s office.

He is 6′1″, 220 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has tattoos on his arms and chest.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 979-361-3888.

