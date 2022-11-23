Burleson County rescue looks for donations for dog’s surgery

Haven Animal Rescue of Texas says they need $2000 for surgery after 5 month old puppy was struck by a car.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A dog will have another chance at life after receiving good news that he will be able to live through injuries he sustained.

Haven Animal Rescue of Texas have been taking care of a puppy that they have named Tuffy after he was struck by a car.

The rescue also thinks that he had been shot at with a pellet gun.

Tuffy will have to have his front leg amputated because of the damage done.

Director of the Haven Animal Rescue Tracy Keller says that they rely on donations to keep their operations going.

“In order to save his life we have to have enough donations for his surgery plus his care. He’s going to take some care before his surgery and of course after his surgery, he’s going to need to be in a foster home,” said Keller.

You can click here if you’re interested in being a foster parent for Tuffy.

Donations can be sent to Haven Animal Rescue’s Cash App, Paypal and Venmo.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

Latest News

Cyber Monday is expected to overtake Black Friday spending once again
More chances for savings as holiday deals are extending beyond Black Friday
Brazos Valley Food Bank and Twin City Mission are prepared for Thanksgiving
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
An over eight-block business district is the center of Calvert where you can find locals,...
Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10.
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast