Burleson County rescue looks for donations for dog’s surgery

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A dog will have another chance at life after receiving good news that he will be able to live through injuries he sustained.

Haven Animal Rescue of Texas have been taking care of a puppy that they have named Tuffy after he was struck by a car.

The rescue also thinks that he had been shot at with a pellet gun.

Tuffy will have to have his front leg amputated because of the damage done.

Director of the Haven Animal Rescue Tracy Keller says that they rely on donations to keep their operations going.

“In order to save his life we have to have enough donations for his surgery plus his care. He’s going to take some care before his surgery and of course after his surgery, he’s going to need to be in a foster home,” said Keller.

You can click here if you’re interested in being a foster parent for Tuffy.

Donations can be sent to Haven Animal Rescue’s Cash App, Paypal and Venmo.

