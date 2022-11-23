Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - People are encouraged to stop by Calvert for Small Business Saturday this weekend.

The Calvert Chamber of Commerce says this is the perfect time to shop for gifts and get out with the family, all things you can do on Historic Main Street.

“Shop Small Saturday is really one of the most important things that goes on each year. That kind of highlights the plight of small towns around Texas and the rest of the country. We really need business. COVID said everybody pretty hard. And we have so much fun stuff organized for people to do. So we’re really hoping that they come out,” Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Layla Wright, said.

An over eight-block business district is the center of Calvert where you can find locals, families and they’re hoping, visitors.

“Everybody in this whole town is a family-run and owned operation. And when you support us, you support us, instead of some big corporation somewhere else,” Gwen Butler, the owner of Company B, said.

Butler said people come in for anything from local honey and t-shirts to bath and body works or decorations.

“We need your support or we will not be here. And I think that Shop Small Saturday or shop small, period, should be in everybody’s upper crust of their mind when they go out to buy things,” Butler said.

Wright says options this weekend on Main Street are endless, and it’s where you can find the heart of their community.

Wright said, “It’s all a family affair. It’s moms and dads and kids and sometimes three generations working on it. We’ve worked really hard to try to source locally.”

“So not only do we have some of the fun items that you can find in some of the bigger places, we’re going to have a lot of things that you can’t that’s going to be more like handcrafted, and local as we try to support our other small towns and people around us who are craftspeople,” she said. “We’re happy to see everybody and we just really enjoy getting to share our friendly little town and the small-town feel that we have here.”

This year shop small event was an effort organized by the Calvert Chamber of Commerce, the City of Calvert and Calvert Main Street Preservation.

A Very Calvert Christmas has been planned for December 10. Wright says if you can’t make it out this weekend, their Christmas event will have additional opportunities to shop, drink and celebrate the holidays.

