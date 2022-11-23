Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10.
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.

All proceeds will benefit the volunteer fire department. The Fire Chief, Renda Bermudez, says this gives them the chance to meet the community and help the department.

“There’s not really a goal, it’s just something that we enjoy doing and the community seems to like it. The money will go to the department and make up for any expenses that aren’t covered by the Robertson County Emergency Services District,” she said.

Bermudez says it’s an opportunity to meet with citizens outside of their normal response duties.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

Latest News

Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
Tuffy is looking for donations for surgery
A dog will have another chance at life after receiving good news that he will be able to live through injuries he sustained.
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/22
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/22
The United State Postal Service said they’ve received reports of stolen mail at the College...
KBTX Missing mail