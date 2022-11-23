Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend.

Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.

All proceeds will benefit the volunteer fire department. The Fire Chief, Renda Bermudez, says this gives them the chance to meet the community and help the department.

“There’s not really a goal, it’s just something that we enjoy doing and the community seems to like it. The money will go to the department and make up for any expenses that aren’t covered by the Robertson County Emergency Services District,” she said.

Bermudez says it’s an opportunity to meet with citizens outside of their normal response duties.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.