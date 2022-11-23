Celebrate Artists Sunday and Giving Tuesday with the Arts Council of Brazos Valley

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Artists Sunday is fast approaching and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is showcasing all of the amazing artists here in the Brazos Valley.

Artists Sunday, the national campaign encouraging shoppers to purchase from artists, and give unique, original items as gifts for the holiday season, is the perfect time to check out some of the featured artists at ACBV.

“Even though we’re closed on Sundays, we still want to be able to celebrate Artists Sunday,” Arts Council Executive Director Sheree Boegner said. “Any artist is available for all of this, but we really want to showcase the three artists in our gallery, so we’ve created an online way to purchase their art.”

You can find that link to purchase art here.

If you’re feeling generous, consider making a donation to ACBV on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“The Arts Council does so many things for the Brazos Valley. We do Empty Bowls Jr, which is kids helping kids get food into food pantries. We have Artist Connect where we give to a teacher in a Title 1 school. We team up with the juvenile program for Art for Life to help them make better decisions. We also do things like high school scholarships,” Boegner said.

There’s another easy way to give back to the Arts Council. If you’re shopping on Amazon, and you click on “Amazon Smile” and select the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, ACBV receives a percentage of that purchase.

“Not only are you giving joy to your loved ones through a gift, but you’re also giving back to your community,” Boegner said.

You can learn more about upcoming events at the Arts Council here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
Westinghouse Building now owned by Big Sky Medical
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain

Latest News

Eat Fresh, eat local with Field to Family
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
From handbags and bookbags, to clear bags and suitcases and more, Jon Hart has an array of...
Get your gameday essentials or the perfect Christmas gift at Aggieland Outfitters
On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite...
Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday
When you visit Central Texas Sinus & Allergy, Dr. Salzer and his team will start you off with...
Holiday gatherings could be perfect time to get your ears checked