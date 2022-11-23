Celebrate Artists Sunday and Giving Tuesday with the Arts Council of Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Artists Sunday is fast approaching and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley is showcasing all of the amazing artists here in the Brazos Valley.

Artists Sunday, the national campaign encouraging shoppers to purchase from artists, and give unique, original items as gifts for the holiday season, is the perfect time to check out some of the featured artists at ACBV.

“Even though we’re closed on Sundays, we still want to be able to celebrate Artists Sunday,” Arts Council Executive Director Sheree Boegner said. “Any artist is available for all of this, but we really want to showcase the three artists in our gallery, so we’ve created an online way to purchase their art.”

If you’re feeling generous, consider making a donation to ACBV on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“The Arts Council does so many things for the Brazos Valley. We do Empty Bowls Jr, which is kids helping kids get food into food pantries. We have Artist Connect where we give to a teacher in a Title 1 school. We team up with the juvenile program for Art for Life to help them make better decisions. We also do things like high school scholarships,” Boegner said.

There’s another easy way to give back to the Arts Council. If you’re shopping on Amazon, and you click on “Amazon Smile” and select the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, ACBV receives a percentage of that purchase.

“Not only are you giving joy to your loved ones through a gift, but you’re also giving back to your community,” Boegner said.

