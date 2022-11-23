City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion.

Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn them one entry into a drawing. The winner of the drawing will win a basket of all things Navasota.

Customers can submit their receipts to city hall, text their receipt to (936) 870-5134, email their receipt to rteicheira@navasotatx.gov or use the QR code below.

Shop Small Business giveaway QR code
Shop Small Business giveaway QR code(City of Navasota)

Receipts from multiple stores can be submitted and added together.

There is a 20 entry limit per person.

