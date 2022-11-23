Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further.

The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station.

Denena says their meats are high-quality, and the cattle are raised right on their home farm.

“We are 5th generation farmers and ranchers so we’ve been doing this for a really long time,” explained Denena. “Everything that we produce is fed products that we grow.”

Denena says what makes Field to Family different from other beef producers is that their cattle are fed homegrown corn, and there are no additives to their beef products.

“You know exactly what you’re eating,” she said. “You know exactly what it’s being fed, something that we have grown on our farm. There’s no additives, there’s no preservatives, there’s nothing added to this.”

As Small Business Saturday approaches, Denena says people should support the local beef farm because local businesses and restaurants suffered enough throughout the pandemic. She says a lot of those businesses couldn’t recover from the pandemic’s shutdown.

“This is a time where we all can work together to try to support local, small businesses, and this isn’t just about making a lot of money. This is about providing you with a healthy choice, and being able to give back to our community, and feed those who maybe can’t feed themselves,” she said.

Field to Family sells a variety of beef products from premium Angus/Hereford beef to different cuts of beef such as Denver steak, and Picanha.

To order meat from Field to Family click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.