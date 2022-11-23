Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving.

This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.

Danny Morrison, Owner of Epicures Catering, told KBTX the idea to serve Brazos Valley residents home-made Thanksgiving meals first came about nearly four decades ago.

“I showed up at a man’s house and brought a meal. We kept bringing in food and he was crying,” said Morrison. “I asked him if he was ok and he said ‘well my wife has done this meal basically all of our married life. My wife is in the bed in the other room, she’s had a stroke and I didn’t know what to do. Because of you, we’re going to have Thanksgiving.’”

After the interaction, Morrison knew he could help more people in need on the holidays. Throughout the years, he’s expanded by with many organizations and volunteers who keep the ball rolling.

“It’s not us. It’s the community and the whole county really,” said Morrison. “We are just very very blessed to be at almost 40 years of serving. Knocking on someone’s door and bringing them Thanksgiving on Thanksgiving, is just something most people cherish on both sides. Delivering and receiving.”

Morrison said the space at Duncan Hall located on Texas A&M University’s campus couldn’t be a better place to put together the boxes.

Chef Luke Rayford has cooked at Texas A&M dining hall for 34 years. He told KBTX he’s been helping out with this Thanksgiving meal delivery for at least 25 years.

“We have over 100 turkeys, we’re doing the stuffing and the yams soon,” said Rayford. “It’s a team effort and we enjoy helping out.”

Rayford said seeing so many people from different walks of life come together for one mission is his favorite part.

“It’s the volunteers coming together and everyone putting their time in. That’s what I love about this,” said Rayford. “All for Bryan and College Station residents.”

Epicures Catering and the crew will be at the Duncan Dining Hall early on Nov. 24 to start putting together all the boxes. Morrison told KBTX they will start the delivery process around 10 a.m. and are expecting to be finished by 12 p.m.

