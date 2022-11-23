Get your gameday essentials or the perfect Christmas gift at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Texas A&M Football season coming to a close and the holidays quickly approaching, you can always count on Aggieland Outfitters to have what you need.

For essentials or that perfect Christmas gift, you can shop the Jon Hart collection.

From handbags and bookbags, to clear bags and suitcases and more, Jon Hart has an array of products in different colors, sizes, and styles.

Delores Kasper with Aggieland Outfitters says she is a big Jon Hart fan because the brand is luxurious, durable, and reliable.

“You can buy items for your child when he is 6, 5, 4, and then when he is 35 he still will be using it,” she said.

Kasper says you can also customize your order.

“You can hot stamp your name, a monogram with your first, last, and middle [initials] right here in the store. It’s a great graduation or Christmas present,” Kasper said.

Jon Hart has been in business for over 40 years. Kasper says Aggieland Outfitters has one of the largest Jon Hart collections in the Lonestar State.

If you’re hoping to shop the Jon Hart collection, know that Aggieland Outfitters will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

