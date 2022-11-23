Get your gameday essentials or the perfect Christmas gift at Aggieland Outfitters

By Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Texas A&M Football season coming to a close and the holidays quickly approaching, you can always count on Aggieland Outfitters to have what you need.

For essentials or that perfect Christmas gift, you can shop the Jon Hart collection.

From handbags and bookbags, to clear bags and suitcases and more, Jon Hart has an array of products in different colors, sizes, and styles.

Delores Kasper with Aggieland Outfitters says she is a big Jon Hart fan because the brand is luxurious, durable, and reliable.

“You can buy items for your child when he is 6, 5, 4, and then when he is 35 he still will be using it,” she said.

Kasper says you can also customize your order.

“You can hot stamp your name, a monogram with your first, last, and middle [initials] right here in the store. It’s a great graduation or Christmas present,” Kasper said.

Jon Hart has been in business for over 40 years. Kasper says Aggieland Outfitters has one of the largest Jon Hart collections in the Lonestar State.

If you’re hoping to shop the Jon Hart collection, know that Aggieland Outfitters will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be open on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
Westinghouse Building now owned by Big Sky Medical
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain

Latest News

Eat Fresh, eat local with Field to Family
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
You can purchase art for Artists Sunday or make a donation for Giving Tuesday.
Celebrate Artists Sunday and Giving Tuesday with the Arts Council of Brazos Valley
On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite...
Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday
When you visit Central Texas Sinus & Allergy, Dr. Salzer and his team will start you off with...
Holiday gatherings could be perfect time to get your ears checked