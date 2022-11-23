Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant.

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly.

The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts for seniors who might not get any otherwise.

The tree is like a traditional angel tree except they will have names of senior citizens on them.

Jesse Ocana, who owns Jesse’s Taqueria and Bakery, said that this is the least they could do for everything they’ve done for their families and communities throughout their lives.

“It’s not that we’re obligated it’s just that this is the right and perfect time to do it out of responsibility and out of respect,” said Ocana.

If you select a name from the tree you can bring the gifts back to the restaurant located at 3310A E 29th St in Bryan.

