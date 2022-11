BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aalaya Jones tossed in 11 points as three Lady Rangers scored in double figures in a 52-44 win as Rudder beat Temple 52-44 on Tuesday afternoon at The Armory.

Rudder will step back on the court Tuesday, November 29th when they travel to Huntsville for a 6:30 p.m. tip against the Lady Hornets.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.