Let your creativity flow at Pinspiration

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We clean up the mess when you’re done,” Pinspiration Owner Ginna Schoppe said.

Pinspiration is a DIY Craft Studio, located in south College Station, where people of all ages can make a project and have fun.

If you’re feeling creative, but don’t know where to start, Schoppe and her team can help.

“We have a splatter paint room. That’s usually our most famous thing, to go in and throw paint on a canvas and get messy. If they don’t want to get that messy, we direct them to our wall of inspiration. It’s overwhelming, yes, but we can guide them based on what they like,” Schoppe said.

From the wall of inspiration, guests can select a project from dozens of craft options including art, decor, gifts, and accessories. Each person in the group can select their own, unique craft.

You can host birthday parties, team building events, friend nights, or just walk-in and start creating.

“You can walk in and say ‘I want to make something,’ and we’ve got you,” Schoppe said.

Schopped says she loves to create, and watching others create always brings a smile to her face.

“We have so many people who come in and say ‘I can’t do this,’ but that’s not true. Everybody can create,” she said.

You can make a reservation at Pinspiration here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
Westinghouse Building now owned by Big Sky Medical
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain

Latest News

Eat Fresh, eat local with Field to Family
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
From handbags and bookbags, to clear bags and suitcases and more, Jon Hart has an array of...
Get your gameday essentials or the perfect Christmas gift at Aggieland Outfitters
You can purchase art for Artists Sunday or make a donation for Giving Tuesday.
Celebrate Artists Sunday and Giving Tuesday with the Arts Council of Brazos Valley
On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite...
Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday
When you visit Central Texas Sinus & Allergy, Dr. Salzer and his team will start you off with...
Holiday gatherings could be perfect time to get your ears checked