Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer.

This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.

Although the food bank will be closed on Thanksgiving they said they are always looking for volunteers and need volunteers again starting Monday.

“We use volunteers all year long. The two days that were closed on thanksgiving we will start back at it on Monday morning and we use volunteers all through December and throughout the year,” said Programs Coordinator Shannon Avila.

Twin City Misson was able to have enough volunteers signed up in August to help with their Thanksgiving feast.

The organization says that they are grateful that so many want to help out not only on Thanksgiving but throughout the whole year.

“Our community cafe always fills up because we have support all the time. This community is so great and they support us all the time,” said Twin City Mission Special Event and Volunteer Coordinator Lindsey Smart

Click here to see volunteer opportunities at Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Click here to see volunteer opportunities at Twin City Mission.

