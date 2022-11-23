More chances for savings as holiday deals are extending beyond Black Friday

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From tech to clothes to appliances, Americans are getting ready to score deals in what is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic.

Venkatesh Shankar, the Director of Research at Texas A&M’s Center for Retailing Studies, called this year “a mixed bag” when it comes to Black Friday shopping.

He says the positive is that retail spending for the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period is expected to be higher in terms of dollars spent, but on the downside there will be some “tightening of spending” due to inflation and supply chain worries.

To find the best deals Shankar recommends shoppers look both online and in person.

Last year Cyber Monday overtook Black Friday as the busiest single day of shopping last year. Last year’s Cyber Monday saw national sales of close to $11 billion while almost $10 billion was spent for Black Friday.

This year, online spending is expected to be bigger once again, but Shankar says more people are likely to come to stores than during the pandemic. Although the weather may affect the plans of some Texans, the upside is that this year retailers are doing things a little different.

“One good thing [shoppers] have going for them is they’re not restricted to these two days Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They can shop over the entire period of four days, plus beyond, as more and more retailers are extending the deals beyond all the way up to the Christmas holiday season,” said Shankar.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
The bus driver who was saved by police Sunday morning has been identified by family as Rudder...
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Police say an SUV drove into a Santa's Wonderland charter bus early Sunday morning on Highway 6...
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
Raul Alcaraz of Houston
Police identify suspect in Cameron shooting

Latest News

An over eight-block business district is the center of Calvert where you can find locals,...
Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday
Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10.
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/22
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/22
Cyber Monday is expected to overtake Black Friday spending once again
Focus at Four: Black Friday shopping