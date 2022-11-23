More chances for savings as holiday deals are extending beyond Black Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From tech to clothes to appliances, Americans are getting ready to score deals in what is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic.

Venkatesh Shankar, the Director of Research at Texas A&M’s Center for Retailing Studies, called this year “a mixed bag” when it comes to Black Friday shopping.

He says the positive is that retail spending for the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period is expected to be higher in terms of dollars spent, but on the downside there will be some “tightening of spending” due to inflation and supply chain worries.

To find the best deals Shankar recommends shoppers look both online and in person.

Last year Cyber Monday overtook Black Friday as the busiest single day of shopping last year. Last year’s Cyber Monday saw national sales of close to $11 billion while almost $10 billion was spent for Black Friday.

This year, online spending is expected to be bigger once again, but Shankar says more people are likely to come to stores than during the pandemic. Although the weather may affect the plans of some Texans, the upside is that this year retailers are doing things a little different.

“One good thing [shoppers] have going for them is they’re not restricted to these two days Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They can shop over the entire period of four days, plus beyond, as more and more retailers are extending the deals beyond all the way up to the Christmas holiday season,” said Shankar.

