Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6.

Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.

The impact resulted in both vehicles catching on fire.

The driver of the SUV, Anthony Dewayne Johnson, died at the scene. The passenger in his vehicle, his girlfriend, has been identified as Chernetris Machon McGinty, of Navasota. Police say she was pulled out of and away from the burning vehicle by bystanders including an unidentified tow truck driver who reached in and freed her from the seatbelt.

McGinty’s family issued a statement to KBTX on Tuesday, to say she was alert and oriented but still undergoing serious procedures. They’re hoping to learn the identity of the tow truck operator who helped save her.

Samuel Guss, of College Station, says he was there and witnessed the life-saving efforts.

“The tow truck driver helped a lot and was primarily the person who was getting her out. After she was out, I grabbed her and pulled her to safety, and then he ran to check on the driver,” said Guss, who also said he tried helping the trapped bus driver but ultimately it was a College Station police officer who pulled him out.

The officer and other members of law enforcement successfully pulled Calvin Hill away from the burning bus before it began to explode. They then began assessing the severe burns Hills suffered and covered him with their jackets to prevent hypothermia. Hill, a coach at Rudder High School in Bryan, was then taken to a hospital in Houston where his family says he continues fighting during his long road to recovery. A GoFundMe account for the family has been set up here.

Two Texas A&M students who were on the bus when the collision happened were able to escape with only minor injuries.

Police say Johnson’s body was taken to the Travis County Medical Center for autopsy and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved and we want to express our deepest sympathy to the families affected. We also want to publicly thank all of the citizens that put themselves in harm’s way that attempted to pull Mr. Hill out of the bus and the wrecker driver for saving the life of Miss McGinty,” said College Station Public Information Officer David Simmons.

You can read the full updated report from College Station Police below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.