‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday.

Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.

Holubec has been at the Broadmoor Place since the early 2000′s, staff there say Holubec is “lovely” and “an adorable and strong woman”.

Holubec is Madison Little’s Great-Great Aunt, who said she’s an inspiration to her family.

“She’ll smile and she’ll recognize people’s faces and she’ll laugh and giggle,” said Little. “She’s always doing her word searches, that’s her favorite thing so she just always puts a smile on people’s faces. She’s an inspiration.”

Little said her Great-Great Aunt has built a legacy like no other.

“Like I said, she’s known for her contagious smile, she loved poems and she is also known for her pies,” said Little. “She is so sweet and we are happy to be celebrating here for her 105th birthday.”

