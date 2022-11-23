Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite locally-owned businesses.

This week on The Three, we highlighted Texas Rose Boutique, Sparrow Lane, Field to Family, Pinspiration, Christmas at The Tree Farm, and SoCo Blow Dry Bar, but the list of local businesses who need your support this holiday season goes on and on.

Destination Bryan has made shopping local, easy. Visit this link to find out how you can support more than 13 Bryan businesses without leaving your couch. If you feel like getting out and about on Saturday, you can visit the Small Business Saturday Market at KinderHill Brew Lab from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to check out a variety of vendors.

“These are your local community members. They’re friends, neighbors, church members, and everything in between. They own these small businesses here in Bryan, Texas and by supporting them, you’re also supporting their families, their mission, and their lifestyle,” PR and Communication Manager Abigail Noel said.

Noel says Downtown Bryan is a hub for commerce and culture.

“All of the great boutiques and antique stores and other locally owned businesses. It’s just a great place to go to be fully immersed in our local business owners. They’re all locally owned. Everything, but the Subway. Everything is locally owned in Downtown Bryan,” she said.

“Don’t forget about your local restaurants,” she said. “Most people just think about going out to eat, but you can also pick up gift cards. They make great gifts for the holiday season.”

You can find an extensive list of shopping options and things to do by visiting the Destination Bryan website here.

