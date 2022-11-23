Student Bonfire 2022 delayed due to weather forecast

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
Student Bonfire has been delayed due to the weather conditions that are expected over Thursday...
Student Bonfire has been delayed due to the weather conditions that are expected over Thursday and Friday.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire has been delayed due to the weather conditions that are expected over Thursday and Friday.

The following statement was released on Wednesday:

Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept. We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition.

In July, we were presented with the challenge of moving Stack Site for 2022. We immediately put all of our Summer efforts into making the move. We tried to recreate 13 years of infrastructure work in 13 weeks.

Our primary objective is always to Build the Hell Outta Bonfire, and to pass it down to the next generation in the process. We did that in a year frought with challenges, and credit our participants for their outstanding work.

As the situation at Stack develops, we will update with plans for a delayed Burn, and for opportunities to visit the completed Stack before then.

We thank you for your support. It helped pull us through this season. We look forward to beginning the next season when we can Burn the Hell Outta Bonfire!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
Westinghouse Building now owned by Big Sky Medical
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain

Latest News

Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Pattison’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Pattison’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Martin’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Martin’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Lopez’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Lopez’s class
Gabriel Isaac Ponce was last seen leaving his home in the 3400 block of Water Well Road around...
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 27-year-old man