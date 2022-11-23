Travel back in time at the historic Fanthorp Inn at this year’s Twilight Firelight

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Travel back in time and experience the holiday season with an 1850s flare at the Fanthorp Inn this weekend.

Washington on the Brazos is hosting their annual Twilight Firelight.

“Twilight Firelight is an annual tradition at Fanthorp Inn State Historic site that dates back about 25 years,” Tynan Shadle said. “The events taking place Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., and it’s immediately following the Grimes County Historical Commission’s courthouse lighting ceremony.”

Come out from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“Guests park in downtown Anderson and will be taken down Main St in a horse-drawn carriage where they’ll step off at the end and it’ll be Christmas of 1854 at Fanthorp Inn,” Shadle said. “This is a great chance for you to step back in time. We’ll have historical vignettes, we’ll have costumed interpreters, we’ll have refreshments and period toys for kids to play around with, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

There is no need to buy tickets, but a cash donation is suggested of $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.