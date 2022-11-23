Treat of the Day: Mays Business School students show support for Bryan elementary schools
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M students from Mays Business School gave away bikes to two Ross Elementary students in October and two more bikes to Neal Elementary students last Friday.
These students also went beyond providing bikes. They read to PreK students and played on the playground.
Check out more fun pictures of the students interacting together below.
