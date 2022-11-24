2 former Texas A&M students attend National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in D.C.

Chocolate and Chip were pardoned by President Biden.
Chocolate and Chip were pardoned by President Biden.(National Turkey Federation)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KBTX) - Two aggies were at the White House this week for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

Leslee Oden, class of ‘07, and Lindy Froebel, class of ‘14, with the National Turkey Federation, helped bring the two pardoned turkeys to the White House.

The turkeys names are Chocolate and Chip. The two birds will now stay at North Carolina State University where they will be under the experienced care of veterinarians, faculty and students within the college.

The first official turkey presentation occurred in 1947 under President Truman. The tradition has since continued for 75 years.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station

Latest News

Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
B/CS fitness center teams up with A&M students for women’s self-defense class
B/CS fitness center teams up with A&M students for women’s self-defense class
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash