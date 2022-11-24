2 former Texas A&M students attend National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KBTX) - Two aggies were at the White House this week for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

Leslee Oden, class of ‘07, and Lindy Froebel, class of ‘14, with the National Turkey Federation, helped bring the two pardoned turkeys to the White House.

The turkeys names are Chocolate and Chip. The two birds will now stay at North Carolina State University where they will be under the experienced care of veterinarians, faculty and students within the college.

The first official turkey presentation occurred in 1947 under President Truman. The tradition has since continued for 75 years.

