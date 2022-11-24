5 years since Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed in the line of duty on Thanksgiving day 2017

Damon C. Allen (Source: Ryan Howard)
Damon C. Allen (Source: Ryan Howard)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - It has been five years since Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Freestone county. This day, five years ago was a mournful Thanksgiving day for the Allen family and law enforcement.

Since then, his family and community have worked to end violence against our servicemembers in uniform. Allen’s wife, Kacey, has fought for change in the name of her late husband. Even working with Governor Greg Abbott to pass a law aimed at reforming the state’s bail system.

That’s because the man convicted of killing Trooper Allen was previously released on bond for committing another violent act towards East Texas law enforcement. The law bans the release of people charged with violent crimes on personal or cash bonds.

In 2021, a 68-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 84 was dedicated to Allen’s service, named the Trooper Damon Allen Memorial Highway.

Dabrett Black was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for capital murder earlier this year for killing Trooper Allen.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station

Latest News

Raymond Charanza & John Haglund
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
Restaurant Report Card, November 24, 2022
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/23
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 11/23