Aggie women beat Texas State 67-46 in afternoon affair at Reed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has won back to back games for the second time this season following a 67-46 win over Texas State Wednesday afternoon at Reed Arena.

Four Aggies scored in double figures with Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty each scoring 11 points, while Tineya Hylton and Janiah Barker each added 10.

Texas A&M (4-1) will host Rice on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Reed Arena.

