Aggie women beat Texas State 67-46 in afternoon affair at Reed

Aggie women beat Texas State 67-46 in afternoon affair at Reed
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has won back to back games for the second time this season following a 67-46 win over Texas State Wednesday afternoon at Reed Arena.

Four Aggies scored in double figures with Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty each scoring 11 points, while Tineya Hylton and Janiah Barker each added 10.

Texas A&M (4-1) will host Rice on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Reed Arena.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
The Texas A&M senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
Westinghouse Building now owned by Big Sky Medical
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray...
Containing LSU’s Daniels will be key in regular season finale for Texas A&M
Thanksgiving 2022
Epicures
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
Lillian 105 birthday on Nov. 23
Lillian 105 BDAY