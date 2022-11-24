Aggies back on the road to take on DePaul Friday

By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Illinois -- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (3-2) faces the DePaul Blue Demons (3-2) of the Big East Conference in its first true road contest of 2022-23 with a 12 p.m. matchup on Friday, Nov. 25 at Wintrust Arena.

  • The Aggies and Blue Demons have faced off once previously with Billy Gillispie’s 2004-05 team holding off a charging DePaul squad, 75-72, in the second round of the NIT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
  • In the March 19, 2005 game, Bobby Leach came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points in the victory over DePaul, while future Texas A&M Athletics HoFers Antoine Wright and Joseph Jones chipped 19 and 14 points, respectively.
  • Fourth-year Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was in his first year as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator on Gillispie’s 2004-05 team.

TRENDS & STREAKS

  • The Aggies have posted 49 steals in the first five games (9.8/gm). The Aggies have posted nine or more thefts in their last four games, including a season-best 16 vs. Loyola Chicago.
  • The Aggies opened the season with four straight 75 or more scoring efforts for the first time since 2015-16. The streak stopped in the most recent game with 67 points vs. Loyola, which coincided with the low opponent scoring output of 2022-23 (51 points).
  • The Aggies have connected on 19 or more free throws in each of their past four games, while also surpassing 70.0% on their free throw tries three times.
  • Hayden Hefner has hit 10-of-10 free throws in 2022-23 and has a streak of 13 made free throws dating back to his last miss against Tennessee on March 13, 2022.
  • Tyrece Radford enjoyed a streak of 19 straight made free throws over a four-game span beginning against ACU and ending vs. Loyola.
  • Texas A&M has a pair of players hitting better than 90% of their free throw tries - Hefner has been perfect on 10 attempts and Radford is connecting on 90.3% (28-of-31).
  • Wade Taylor IV has posted a team-best 11 steals in 2022-23. Since producing zero steals in the season-opener, Taylor has generated at least two in each of the past four games, including a season-high four in the Aggies’ most recent game vs. Loyola.
  • Also team’s leading scorer at 14.2 per game, Taylor has hit double-figures in four of five games this season.
  • After Taylor’s team-leading 71 total points, the Aggies’ next five scorers have chipped in between 42 and 44 points: Henry Coleman III (44), Julius Marble (44), Radford (43), Dexter Dennis (43) and Hefner (42).
  • Junior Andersson Garcia has been a rebounding force off the bench for the Aggies. He ranks second on the team with 21 rebounds (4.2/G) in just 13.8 minutes per game. In the Aggies’ most recent game, Garcia pulled down a team-high six rebounds, including a game-high five offensive, in just shy of 18 minutes of action.
  • Early season rotations have 11 Aggies averaging double-digit minutes. Four players are averaging 20-plus minutes -- Tyrece Radford (24.4), Dexter Dennis (24.2), Wade Taylor (22.4) and Henry Coleman III (21.6).

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH FOR:

  • Henry Coleman III is within reach of becoming a 500/300 player. His next rebound will be the 300th of his career and needs six points to reach 500.
  • Andre Gordon needs six rebounds to reach 200. He needs 12 steals to become the 20th member of the Aggies’ 100-steal club.
  • With three assists, Wade Taylor IV would become a 400 point/100 assist player in just 46 career games.
  • Andersson Garcia will be playing in his 50th career game on Friday.
  • Tyrece Radford needs eight FGM to reach 400.
  • Dexter Dennis’ next start will be the 100th of his career.

ON THE AIR:

  • Friday’s game will be televised by FS1 with Matt Schumacker (PxP) and Lavall Jordan (Analyst) on the call.
  • The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

