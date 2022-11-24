Aggies back on the road to take on DePaul Friday

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team (3-2) faces the DePaul Blue Demons (3-2) of the Big East Conference in its first true road contest of 2022-23 with a 12 p.m. matchup on Friday, Nov. 25 at Wintrust Arena.

Fourth-year Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was in his first year as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator on Gillispie’s 2004-05 team.

In the March 19, 2005 game, Bobby Leach came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points in the victory over DePaul, while future Texas A&M Athletics HoFers Antoine Wright and Joseph Jones chipped 19 and 14 points, respectively.

The Aggies and Blue Demons have faced off once previously with Billy Gillispie’s 2004-05 team holding off a charging DePaul squad, 75-72, in the second round of the NIT at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

TRENDS & STREAKS

The Aggies have posted 49 steals in the first five games (9.8/gm). The Aggies have posted nine or more thefts in their last four games, including a season-best 16 vs. Loyola Chicago.

The Aggies opened the season with four straight 75 or more scoring efforts for the first time since 2015-16. The streak stopped in the most recent game with 67 points vs. Loyola, which coincided with the low opponent scoring output of 2022-23 (51 points).

The Aggies have connected on 19 or more free throws in each of their past four games, while also surpassing 70.0% on their free throw tries three times.

Hayden Hefner has hit 10-of-10 free throws in 2022-23 and has a streak of 13 made free throws dating back to his last miss against Tennessee on March 13, 2022.

Tyrece Radford enjoyed a streak of 19 straight made free throws over a four-game span beginning against ACU and ending vs. Loyola.

Texas A&M has a pair of players hitting better than 90% of their free throw tries - Hefner has been perfect on 10 attempts and Radford is connecting on 90.3% (28-of-31).

Wade Taylor IV has posted a team-best 11 steals in 2022-23. Since producing zero steals in the season-opener, Taylor has generated at least two in each of the past four games, including a season-high four in the Aggies’ most recent game vs. Loyola.

Also team’s leading scorer at 14.2 per game, Taylor has hit double-figures in four of five games this season.

After Taylor’s team-leading 71 total points, the Aggies’ next five scorers have chipped in between 42 and 44 points: Henry Coleman III (44), Julius Marble (44), Radford (43), Dexter Dennis (43) and Hefner (42).

Junior Andersson Garcia has been a rebounding force off the bench for the Aggies. He ranks second on the team with 21 rebounds (4.2/G) in just 13.8 minutes per game. In the Aggies’ most recent game, Garcia pulled down a team-high six rebounds, including a game-high five offensive, in just shy of 18 minutes of action.