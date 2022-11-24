College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.

College Station punched its ticket to the regional round after a 27-20 win over Angleton. That win putting the Cougars in the Regionals for the second straight year.

“Just like we’ve grown in the month since we played them, so have they,” said College Station head football coach Stoney Pryor. “There are things that they will do different, things that they’ll adjust and things that they improved upon just like there are things that we’re going to get better at or that we have gotten better at that we will improve upon and try to counterbalance some of that stuff that didn’t work so well last time,” added Pryor.

The Cougars and Eagles will kick things off on Friday at 6 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Friday’s will face the either Fulshear or Smithson Valley in next weeks Region III Championship game.

