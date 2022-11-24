Containing LSU’s Daniels will be key in regular season finale for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense has gone up against the top four rushing quarterbacks in the SEC and while they held Auburn’s Robby Ashford to just 47 yards. They struggled to contain the other three and that doesn’t bode well as they prepare for LSU’s Jayden Daniels who is the league’s most prolific rushing Q-B.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson had 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Gators 41-24 win at Kyle Field earlier this month. He also threw for another 200 yards.

Arkansas’s K.J. Jefferson had 105 yards rushing and a touchdown in their SEC opener nearly 2 months ago up in Arlington. It was in a losing effort in what has been Texas A&M’s only SEC win so far this season.

Ole Miss’ Jaxon Dart had 95 yards 4 weeks ago. He averaged nearly 6 yards a carry in a 31-28 victory over the Ags at Kyle.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says containing Daniels, who has 7-hundred 40 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns to his credit, is going to require discipline.

“I think two things. We have to have edges set. We have to have understanding the pressure and what you have set and the leverage on him. Not just the back, but the guy coming to leverage the ball and I think in the past rush being discipline that you do not rush up field past the passer,” said Coach Fisher.

Containing Daniels would go a long way as the Aggies look to close out the year on a 2 game winning streak.

Texas A&M is a 10 point underdog heading into Saturday night’s season finale that kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.