Epicures Catering delivers Thanksgiving meals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering along with many volunteers and organizations delivered hot meals to families across the Bryan-College Station area.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to Duncan Hall at Texas A&M University Thursday morning to make sure all the turkey, sides and desserts went into boxes. Epicures Catering told KBTX there were 2,100 meals scheduled to be delivered this Thanksgiving.

Danny Morrison, owner of Epicures Catering, said he gives many thanks to all the volunteers who sign up each year for our community.

“We have many people who have families where they’ve been coming for years and years,” said Morrison. “Its great to see many people who I’ve known for a while and the new faces as well. We’re already looking forward to next year, where it’ll be the 40th year and that’ll be really special.”

Rebecca Hernandez and her family call the ‘Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley’ event a tradition.

“That’s what Thanksgiving is all about. Giving back to the community. We love to do this,” said Hernandez. “Its a lot of fun to get together with fellow Aggies.”

Morrison and Hernandez both said they are very blessed to live in a community like Bryan-College Station and wishes everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving”.

