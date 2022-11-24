Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash.

We will continue to update this list as any new events are organized.

Haylie Douglas, whose parents work at Rudder High School and are close family friends has organized a T-Shirt drive to help support Coach Hill’s family.

The shirts that read “Tough as Hill and Coach Hill Strong” are $25 and can be purchased online.

A GoFundMe account for the Hill family has also been set up here.

NFL Flag Aggieland, which is an NFL flag football league for kids in grades K-11, announced its Coach Hill Fundraiser Food & Toy Drive.

The event will take place on December 3, at Grand Station Entertainment in College Station from 3-8 p.m.

Canned food and toys can be dropped off during the event. Participants can also purchase a friend and family pass for $19.95 with $9 of each pass sold benefiting the Hill family. Passes included bowling, laser tag, and mini-golf. With each donation of a canned food item or toy, participants can receive two (2) arcade activity tokens to use on laser tag, mini-golf, virtual reality, and NBA Hoops.

A GoFundMe account to help Cher McGinty with medical expenses has also been set up here.

