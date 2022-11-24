Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.

Gloria Kennard told KBTX without God, her event wouldn’t have ever been possible.

“It was important for us to start with a prayer and song to remember how God is always with us,” Kennard said. “We will pray in the morning, afternoon, and night everyday. Without God, where would we be?”

Kennard provided turkey and dressing, ham, green beans, potato salad, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes along with refreshments and dessert for the expected guests stopping by.

Kennard said since she will serve more than 800 Brazos Valley residents this Thanksgiving, she had to let people come by early. She said the only way they were able to do so is due to all the volunteers by her side.

Anthony Lombardi was one of the volunteers who showed up at the church on Thursday.

“I’ve been with Ms. Gloria for 12 years now. I help run the kitchen with my mother and father,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi told KBTX there isn’t anything better than serving the community and the lord.

“Just knowing that people in Bryan-College Station area are getting a turkey meal its everything. You know, knowing that people can eat,” said Lombardi.

Lombardi praised ‘Ms. Gloria’ for all she’s done throughout the years and said the community would be lost without her.

