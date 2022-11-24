Registration now open for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley basketball program

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley have opened registration for their upcoming basketball program.

“The club has a long history of having an amazing basketball program,” said Maria Trevino, Director of Marketing and Resource Development. “We just moved to our new facility in February of last year and hosted basketball for the first time at our new Newman-Adam Bryan campus. We’re excited to do that again this year. We had a great first season at the new Bryan campus. We hosted about 400 players with 38 teams and we were doing three games a night and five games on Saturday for about six weeks.”

Registration is open to both members and non-members.

Early Bird Registration runs until Jan. 1. The total cost for current members is $85 and for non-members is $100.

“We’re always looking for people to coach,” Trevino said. “We’ve had some amazing coaches that we’ve been blessed with that at the club and just the community supporting that in a really amazing way.”

There are also opportunities to volunteer at the concessions and for ticket sales.

Trevino reminds the community the holidays are a great time to get involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

