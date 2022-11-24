Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (CBS News) - The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison has recommended she serve out her term at a minimum-security women’s facility in Texas.

Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California recommended Holmes serve at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, according to a court filing last week. The facility holds about 540 female inmates across four dormitory units on a 37-acre campus, according to its website.

It isn’t certain Holmes will be sent to the Bryan facility. That is up to the Bureau of Prisons, which will make the final determination of where she serves her sentence, although it will take Davila’s recommendation into account. Holmes, who at one time was hailed as a biotech wunderkind, must check into a facility on April 27, 2023.

Holmes was sentenced last week for her role in defrauding investors in Theranos, a once-promising blood-testing startup that collapsed after revelations that its key technology didn’t work as promised.

