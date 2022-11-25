Black Friday shoppers hope to score major deals at Academy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one of the largest shopping days of the year, and people across the Brazos Valley were up early to score some major Black Friday Deals. Some lined up at Academy Sports & Outdoors in College Station at 5 a.m. to start or finish their christmas shopping.

The Academy team started working at midnight to fulfill orders, and prepare the store for a smooth shopping experience. Some of the store’s most sought-after deals include:

“We’ve just got daily deals like crazy,” store manager Andrea Bloss said.

According to Bloss, the store will have a steady flow of people throughout the day, she advises shoppers to have an open mind and expect longer wait times.

Academy was Stephanie Eaton’s first stop, she picked up items like lounge pants and fleece hoodies and was also on the hunt for a bike for her granddaughter. Eaton isn’t the biggest Black Friday shopper and was happy to have a calm shopping experience at the store Friday morning.

Academy shoppers hoping to score major Black Friday deals

“When I pulled up on the grounds here, I was really surprised because I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s really chill. I can do this,” Eaton said.

For night nurse Isaac Martinez, Academy was his second stop of the morning and was also pleased that there wasn’t a heavy crowd or long lines. He didn’t have a list but was hoping to find some deals on clothes.

Academy shoppers hoping to score major Black Friday deals

“There were a couple of good sales going on like 50% off jackets,” Martinez said.

Monica Whiteley and Allison Moore weren’t looking for anything specific, but found items that were 50% off and buy one, get one half off. Whiteley said she’s new to Black Friday shopping but Moore has done it for years. Moore said she’s seen a major difference in the shopping experience over the years.

Academy shoppers hoping to score major Black Friday deals

“In the past, it was very crowded, lots of lines, had to stand at the back of the store and this year, it’s not that way at all so it’s been really nice,” Moore said.

Academy will be open until 11 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and the store is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can find more deals here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.