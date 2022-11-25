Burleson County food pantry works overtime to feed families this holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holiday season approaches, busy food pantries across the Brazos Valley are getting ready to help even more families.

Over the last year, the food pantry ‘In God’s Hands’ of Burleson County has provided over 118,000 meals to families.

“It’s a challenge every once in a while but I mean we love doing it. I work a full time job and then come here and work,” secretary David Palicka said.

Making things come together at the Burleson County food pantry hasn’t been an easy task, and with such a great need in the area they have to keep working hard.

On the busiest donation days, David and his wife Melinda can see up to 120 families in just two hours.

“We run everything by donations, and when we don’t have enough donations, we have to fit it in our budget to keep everything going here,” Melinda Palicka said.

Even when the days get rough, the Palicka’s say the community needs them, and they refuse to allow families to go hungry.

“We have to keep it going, we love doing this,” she added.

The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is on December 7, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

