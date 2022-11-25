Burleson County food pantry works overtime to feed families this holiday season

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holiday season approaches, busy food pantries across the Brazos Valley are getting ready to help even more families.

Over the last year, the food pantry ‘In God’s Hands’ of Burleson County has provided over 118,000 meals to families.

“It’s a challenge every once in a while but I mean we love doing it. I work a full time job and then come here and work,” secretary David Palicka said.

Making things come together at the Burleson County food pantry hasn’t been an easy task, and with such a great need in the area they have to keep working hard.

On the busiest donation days, David and his wife Melinda can see up to 120 families in just two hours.

“We run everything by donations, and when we don’t have enough donations, we have to fit it in our budget to keep everything going here,” Melinda Palicka said.

Even when the days get rough, the Palicka’s say the community needs them, and they refuse to allow families to go hungry.

“We have to keep it going, we love doing this,” she added.

The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is on December 7, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
Flores family pool
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain

Latest News

Aggie football thankful for experience this Thanksgiving
Aggie football thankful for experience this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 11/24
Thanksgiving Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 11/24
Thanksgiving Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 11/24
Thanksgiving Morning Pinpoint Weather Update 11/24
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan