Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.

”She has her FFA activities that she does that requires extra time and then she’s also doing her academics and her sports so she has learned in her life, just daily life how to juggle everything and keep all of that and still make good grades and participate in her other activities and just do well,” said Nancy Bouliane, Navasota librarian.

Athletically, Avery is a member of the Navasota volleyball team. She has been awarded Defensive MVP, the Rattler Award, and honorable mention All-District honors.

“Avery is such an amazing athlete. She is one of the hardest workers on and off the court. I mean she’s literally on the floor pops right back up and she’s just all around an outstanding athlete. She’s just amazing at everything she does,” said Coach Sewell.

For Avery, finding success in all aspects of life is all about gradual improvement.

“I love to be the best I can be. Each day I have the mindset to be better than I was the day before whether that is in the classroom or in the gym. I want to make my teammates, my coaches, my teachers, my parents all proud, and I think having the mentality of being better than I was the day before pushes me every day,” said McKinney.

After graduation, Avery plans to major in Ag Business at Texas A&M. Congratulations to Navasota High School’s Avery McKinney, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.