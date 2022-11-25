Radford has career day in A&M victory over DePaul 82-66

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Tyrece “Boots” Radford poured in a career-high 31 points and Wade Taylor IV chipped in 21 points and a career-high six steals to lead the Aggies to an 82-66 road victory over DePaul on Friday at Wintrust Arena.

The Aggies tallied their second straight victory and improved to 4-2, while the Blue Demons were handed their third-straight defeat and fell to 3-3.

Radford, a graduate guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had 15 points by halftime and added 16 after the break to become the Aggies’ first 30-point scorer since Quentin Jackson had 31 vs. Georgia on Feb. 22, 2022. He connected on 8-of-11 field goals attempts, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, and hit 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Taylor came off the bench for his season-high 21 points as he connected on 7-of-14 shots and was perfect form the charity stripe (4-4).

Also in double figures was junior Henry Coleman III, who contributed 12 points and a career-high six assists. In the game, Coleman hit the 500-point and 300-rebound plateaus for his career.

The Aggies connected on 45.5% of their field goal attempts for the game and hit seven 3-pointers as a team as they led the Blue Demons from start to finish. The Aggies finished with a 16-point margin of victory after leading by as much as 20 late in the second half.

A&M returns to Reed Arena on Wednesday when they host SMU at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Raymond Charanza & John Haglund
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
AT&T customers in College Station say they're struggling with services in the Towerpoint,...
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
Aggie football thankful for experience this Thanksgiving
Aggie football thankful for experience this Thanksgiving
Burleson County food pantry works overtime to feed families this holiday season
Burleson County food pantry works overtime to feed families this holiday season