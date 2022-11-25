Radford has career day in A&M victory over DePaul 82-66

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Tyrece “Boots” Radford poured in a career-high 31 points and Wade Taylor IV chipped in 21 points and a career-high six steals to lead the Aggies to an 82-66 road victory over DePaul on Friday at Wintrust Arena.

The Aggies tallied their second straight victory and improved to 4-2, while the Blue Demons were handed their third-straight defeat and fell to 3-3.

Radford, a graduate guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had 15 points by halftime and added 16 after the break to become the Aggies’ first 30-point scorer since Quentin Jackson had 31 vs. Georgia on Feb. 22, 2022. He connected on 8-of-11 field goals attempts, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, and hit 11-of-13 from the free throw line. Taylor came off the bench for his season-high 21 points as he connected on 7-of-14 shots and was perfect form the charity stripe (4-4).

Also in double figures was junior Henry Coleman III, who contributed 12 points and a career-high six assists. In the game, Coleman hit the 500-point and 300-rebound plateaus for his career.

The Aggies connected on 45.5% of their field goal attempts for the game and hit seven 3-pointers as a team as they led the Blue Demons from start to finish. The Aggies finished with a 16-point margin of victory after leading by as much as 20 late in the second half.

A&M returns to Reed Arena on Wednesday when they host SMU at 7:00 p.m.

