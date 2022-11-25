Rainy Thanksgiving Day, but most of the rainfall ended up near Houston

Less rain fell than expected across the Brazos Valley(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fog and rain blanketed the Brazos Valley today, creating a dreary atmosphere for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Leading up to the rainfall today, the Weather Prediction Center placed the Brazos Valley and the city of Houston under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Of those two regions, Houston was the area to receive the most rainfall.

Here are some of the Brazos Valley Rainfall totals [valid as of 7 PM Thanksgiving evening]:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.46″
  • Coulter Field: 0.38″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.51″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.32″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.28″
  • Cameron: 0.65″
  • Hearne: 0.43″
  • Centerville: 0.80″
  • Caldwell: 0.16″
  • Madisonville: 0.64″
  • Brenham: 0.01″
  • Bellville: 0.20″
  • Hempstead: 0.18″
  • Coldspring: 0.82″
  • Anderson: 0.49″

It was forecasted that the southern portions (most notably: Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties) of the Brazos Valley could receive close to 2 - 3 inches of rainfall today. However, the heaviest rainfall set up even further south of the Brazos Valley.

Compared to the Brazos Valley, here are some of the rainfall totals that fell in Houston [valid as of 7 PM Thanksgiving evening]:

  • Friendswood: 2.58″
  • John Dunn Helistop, Houston: 1.69″
  • George Bush Intercontinental Airport: 0.84″
  • William P. Hobby Airport: 1.51″
  • Goose Creek @ Baker Road: 4.60″

Tomorrow, a similar weather setup exists. A stationary front is settled over the Houston region.

Stationary front set up near Houston
Stationary front set up near Houston(KBTX Weather)

There continues to be more moisture than normal in Texas. The stationary front acts as a lifting mechanism for that moisture, causing it to fall back down as LOTS of rain. Could see closer to 1-2″ of rain in our southern counties again tomorrow, but it seems that most rain will stay to our south again.

All of the moisture lifted will fall back down to the surface as rain.
All of the moisture lifted will fall back down to the surface as rain.(KBTX Weather)

The Brazos Valley is once again under a 2 out of 4 risk for flooding, while the Houston area is under a level 3 out of 4 risk. Most of that rain seems to make its way to the Brazos Valley late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Houston region expecting to get more rain tomorrow.
Houston region expecting to get more rain tomorrow.(KBTX Weather)

