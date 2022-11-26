Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium.

Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound up being the only score of the game. His 4th and 1 TD run was set up by a 62 yard gallop earlier on Burton’s opening drive.

Burton (12-0) is bound for the 2A Division II Region IV Championship game and will face Granger next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Raymond Charanza & John Haglund
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
AT&T customers in College Station say they're struggling with services in the Towerpoint,...
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service

Latest News

KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
FRANKLIN VS HITCHCOCK
FRANKLIN VS HITCHCOCK