Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton scored on a 4th and 1 call on their first drive of the game Friday night and held onto beat Chilton 7-0 in the Class 2A Division II Playoffs at Merrill Green Stadium.
Tyron Gilmon’s 1 yard touchdown run early in the 1st quarter wound up being the only score of the game. His 4th and 1 TD run was set up by a 62 yard gallop earlier on Burton’s opening drive.
Burton (12-0) is bound for the 2A Division II Region IV Championship game and will face Granger next week.
