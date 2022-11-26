Businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

By Conner Beene
Nov. 25, 2022
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local businesses in Bryan and College Station are preparing for a day they have been anticipating all year.

Small Business Saturday can be very busy for a number of businesses in the area.

Retailers are preparing for a larger influx of traffic than usual with the number of visitors that will be in town for the Texas A&M vs. LSU game.

Heartworks General Manager Bryce Mearns said with the holidays and Texas A&M’s last game of the season, they expect a lot of customers in their store.

“We have a lot of people that come out of town just to come to our shop. We’re kind of a destination here in College Station. We’re excited to show off our Christmas goodies that we have,” Mearns said.

In downtown Bryan, Brazos Glassworks is gearing up for an eventful Saturday.

The business has been in Bryan for over 15 years and said they always appreciate the customers that come out to support them.

“We have some very loyal customers in Bryan-College Station that make it a point to come here on Small Business Saturday and that’s definitely appreciated,” said Co-Owner Debbie Jasek.

Heartworks will be open from 10 a.m to 6:30 p.m on Saturday.

Brazos Glassworks will be extending their hours because of the Texas A&M football game and will be open from 10 a.m. until around 5:30 p.m.

