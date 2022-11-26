College Station wins rematch against Georgetown, advances to regional finals

The College Station football team celebrates their regional semifinal win over Georgetown.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football beat Georgetown 52-28 in the regional round of the UIL Class 5A-I playoffs Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Cougars dominated the second half with touchdowns from Aydan Martinez-Brown (pass from Arrington Maiden), Tony Hamilton (two in the second half, one in the first half), Zach Dang, and Conner Cashion.

The Cougars led 17-7 at the end of the first half thanks to a couple of interceptions that they converted into points. Jaxon Edwards secured the first pick for the Cougars and they capitalized with a Maiden to Jackson Verdugo touchdown. Hamilton had an interception in the endzone and the Cougars finished off that drive with a Conner Young field goal.

Hamilton had the first touchdown for the Cougars (his first of three). That was in response to the Eagles’ first touchdown of the game that game on a fake field goal.

The Cougars advance to the regional finals/state quarterfinals to take on Smithson Valley.

