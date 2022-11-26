Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history.

On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion to put Franklin ahead 8-0.

Later in the first quarter, Washington tackled the Loyd Jones lll in the end zone for a safety. Washington then added two more touchdown runs to pad Franklin’s lead to 24-6 in the second quarter. The Baylor commit ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

With 1:44 left until the break, Jayden Jackson spun his way in 9 yards for the touchdown to give the Lions a cushioned 31-12 lead into halftime. Jackson finished with 92 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Lions go onto win it 53-18 and will look to extend their winning streak to 29 next week in the Regional Finals.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Raymond Charanza & John Haglund
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
AT&T customers in College Station say they're struggling with services in the Towerpoint,...
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service

Latest News

KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
FRANKLIN VS HITCHCOCK
FRANKLIN VS HITCHCOCK