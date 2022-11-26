Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock

SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history.

On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion to put Franklin ahead 8-0.

Later in the first quarter, Washington tackled the Loyd Jones lll in the end zone for a safety. Washington then added two more touchdown runs to pad Franklin’s lead to 24-6 in the second quarter. The Baylor commit ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

With 1:44 left until the break, Jayden Jackson spun his way in 9 yards for the touchdown to give the Lions a cushioned 31-12 lead into halftime. Jackson finished with 92 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.

Lions go onto win it 53-18 and will look to extend their winning streak to 29 next week in the Regional Finals.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.