Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring.
After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Tristan Whaley slowed the bleeding with an 84-yard kick-off return to cut the lead to 11 in the second quarter, but Tigers outscored the Mustangs in the second half 25-7.
This was the Mustang’s first appearance in the regional round since 2018.
