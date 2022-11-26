Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring.

After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Tristan Whaley slowed the bleeding with an 84-yard kick-off return to cut the lead to 11 in the second quarter, but Tigers outscored the Mustangs in the second half 25-7.

This was the Mustang’s first appearance in the regional round since 2018.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Raymond Charanza & John Haglund
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
Anthony Johnson (left) died at the scene of Sunday's crash. His girlfriend, Cher McGinty, was a...
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
AT&T customers in College Station say they're struggling with services in the Towerpoint,...
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service

Latest News

2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock
Burton shuts out Chilton 7-0 to advance