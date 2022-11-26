Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring.

Shout out to the 22’ Mustangs and Coaches! Very proud of how you represented our school district and community! Didn’t go our way tonight but what a run for the seniors and what a learning experience for all that return! Thanks for all you gave us this season! Love u all! — Madisonville Tx Athletics (@MCISDAthletics) November 26, 2022

After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Tristan Whaley slowed the bleeding with an 84-yard kick-off return to cut the lead to 11 in the second quarter, but Tigers outscored the Mustangs in the second half 25-7.

This was the Mustang’s first appearance in the regional round since 2018.

Are you kidding @SilsbeeISD?!



Tip drill for the pick 6 #txhsfb 🏈🔥 pic.twitter.com/O4XdNiM9Ik — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 26, 2022

