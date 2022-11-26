Pair of Christmas tree lots open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station have their sights set on Christmas trees for the holiday season.

Fortunately, The Farm Patch and the College Station Noon Lions Club officially opened their Christmas tree lots Friday morning.

Residents now have a chance to go pick out a real Christmas tree and take it home with them.

Farm Patch also sells handmade Christmas accessories and wreaths along with their trees.

Rylie Restivo and her family say they always get a real tree, making it feel like it’s Christmas in their home.

“I feel like real Christmas trees, they just bring in the Christmas spirit because, you know, you chop them down and they just bring the spirit,” said Restivo.

Farm Patch’s Christmas tree lot is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

College Station Noon Lion’s Club Christmas tree lot is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

They offer trees as tall as 10 feet.

The organization will also deliver trees to homes if residents don’t have the proper transportation to get the tree off the lot.

“It’s a way that we raise funds to do a lot of things during the year. A side benefit is that you get to see families pick their trees. It brings a lot of joy for people to be out here,” Lions Club Christmas Tree Lot Chair John Wester said.

College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Saturday and Sunday the lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until all the trees are sold.

