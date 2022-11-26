Rain clears out for Small Business & GameDay Saturday

After a rainy, rumbly night across the Brazos Valley, wet weather is done with the Brazos Valley this weekend by mid-morning. Rainfall totals on either side of 1″ were found across the area this morning -- Bryan-College Station officially collected another 1.23″ (as of 8 am) at Easterwood Airport. A cool, festive feeling Small Business Saturday is on deck with highs only running in the mid/upper 50s. Plan for it to feel colder with a breezy west-southwest wind blowing 10-20mph. As the upper-level front rolls in, gusts 25-35mph are expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. That wind will knock temperatures into the upper 40s by sunset and test tailgate tents around Kyle Field ahead of tonight’s game. Bits of sun will be found today, but overcast skies are the general theme before we clear this evening.

Tonight’s A&M game against LSU will be a clear and chilly one to close out the season. Expect temperatures to hang in the mid/upper 40s -- but feeling a touch colder, especially on the upper decks. High Pressure settles in over the Brazos Valley Saturday evening through Monday, causing clear, sunny skies. Temperatures warm up to the mid-to-upper 70s by Tuesday. However, another cold front moves in on Tuesday evening. Another cold front arrives to close out November, arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the Brazos Valley under a risk for potential severe weather, however, the larger concern seems to be east of the area at this time -- something we will continue to monitor in the coming days.

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix by afternoon. High: 59. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph, gusting 25-35mph late afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 47. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 68. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 45. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

