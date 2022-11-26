Senior outreach program helping elderly in the Brazos Valley

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s senior Outreach program works with senior serving organizations to make sure seniors have access to food.

The program has become instrumental this year due to inflation issues across the country.

“Seniors are often living on a fixed income. When prices fluctuate what can give is food. That’s something that they might lack access to more often,” said Brazos Valley Food Bank Programs Director Shannon Avila.

Seniors are able to get a senior bag once a week which is intended to supplement their other food resources.

“It’s providing six meals and two snacks. But the idea the is that they can fill it in when they don’t have other resources,” said Avila

The food that comes in the bag is nutritionally balanced and easy to prepare for the elderly.

Each Senior Bag contains approximately 17 items which include.

  • one serving of oatmeal
  • two juices
  • one serving of cereal
  • two milk boxes
  • two fruits
  • two vegetables
  • one nutritional shake
  • two proteins
  • one pudding
  • two easy-to-prepare meals, like soup or Easy Mac and Cheese

Click here to learn more about the senior outreach program.

