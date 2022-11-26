Senior outreach program helping elderly in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s senior Outreach program works with senior serving organizations to make sure seniors have access to food.

The program has become instrumental this year due to inflation issues across the country.

“Seniors are often living on a fixed income. When prices fluctuate what can give is food. That’s something that they might lack access to more often,” said Brazos Valley Food Bank Programs Director Shannon Avila.

Seniors are able to get a senior bag once a week which is intended to supplement their other food resources.

“It’s providing six meals and two snacks. But the idea the is that they can fill it in when they don’t have other resources,” said Avila

The food that comes in the bag is nutritionally balanced and easy to prepare for the elderly.

Each Senior Bag contains approximately 17 items which include.

one serving of oatmeal

two juices

one serving of cereal

two milk boxes

two fruits

two vegetables

one nutritional shake

two proteins

one pudding

two easy-to-prepare meals, like soup or Easy Mac and Cheese

