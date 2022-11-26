Women’s Basketball to Host Undefeated Rice on Sunday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Rice at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (4-1) were led by Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty who both recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the 67-46 victory over Texas State on Wednesday. The Bobcats were averaging 87.0 points heading into the bout, but A&M’s stifling defense held them just over 40 points below their season mark. A&M forced Texas State to shoot 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.

The Aggie Defense

The Maroon & White defense has held its opponents under 40% from the field in each of its first five ballgames. The Aggies have forced their opposition to 23.3% from deep, which is second in the Southeastern Conference.

The Series

The Rice Owls (5-0) are undefeated and have beaten all of their opponents by at least 10 points. The Aggies are 35-10 all-time versus Rice and 20-3 against the Owls in Aggieland.

Follow the Aggies

