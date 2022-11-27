Aggie Pairing Earns All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Logan Lednicky and Caroline Meuth earned Southeastern Conference honors, announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. These awards were voted on by head coaches throughout the SEC and were based on the athletes’ regular season performance.

Lednicky was named to the All-SEC and All-Freshman Teams after starting all 25 games she was available to play in. Prior to suffering a season-ending injury Lednicky ranked first in the SEC among freshmen in kills per set (4.03), points per set (4.63), total kills (387) and total points (444.5). Overall, in the SEC, Lednicky ranked first in total points and total kills, fourth in kills per set and points per set.

Meuth earned a spot on the All-SEC Team, as the outside hitter started all 29 matches for the Aggies. Meuth ranked third in the conference in total kills (439) and total points (508.5), fourth in kills per set (3.99), fifth in points per set (4.62) and total service aces (36).

The Maroon & White were the only school to boast two individuals in the top five for both kills per set and points per set in the conference. A&M was also one of only five schools in the conference to have multiple individuals named to the All-SEC Team.

