BCS businesses sees good turnout on Small Business Saturday

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Bryan and College Station went out to some of their favorite stores to support business owners for one of their most important days of the year.

Small Business Saturday encourages communities across the country to shop local and show appreciation to small business owners.

“This has been amazing to have the community come out and support us on a daily basis and even more so today because they’re coming out and showing they like to support local,” said Zeitman’s Grocery Store owner Blake Zeitman.

Bryan Resident and small business owner Edwina Adams took her family to eat at Zeitman’s Saturday afternoon.

Adams says she wants to teach her kids the importance of supporting businesses that support the community.

“They see the sacrifices we make as a family to run a small business so they understand the importance of helping other small business owners,” Adams said.

Businesses also credit the Texas A&M football team for having a home game on Saturday which helped with the influx of traffic they saw.

Aggieland Outfitters saw Texas A&M and LSU fans in their stores all day.

Marketing Director for Aggieland Outfitters Blake Bodin says not only is it a chance for visitors to check out a local business but all show what Texas A&M is all about.

“People don’t believe how huge the following is for Texas A&M and they come in and see Kyle Field. They see this ring statue, they see hundreds of thousands of fans and they just want a piece of the action,” said Bodin.

Aggieland Outfitters will also be offering a 30% discount for all store merchandise until Monday.

