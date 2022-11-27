Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services

At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long.

“For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.

In Grimes County, one in four families with kids struggle with where their next meal is coming from.

For more than 20 years, Patricia Gaston has been helping families.

Based on what she’s hearing, grant funding may be more scarce when the calendar turns to 2023.

“In January, everything is supposed to be, there’s supposed to be a difference next year. So we’ll see if that comes to pass and we’ll see how giving goes, but I’m assuming the uptick in people is going to continue.”

As she continues to focus on the people and families her ministry helps, she’s hopeful if the past is any indication, the community will come through and support each other.

“I just hope everyone keeps giving. I know times are tough and you know, it’s hard on everybody, but from what I understand, things are not going to be better for a while, but in the past everyone has also been very gracious and very giving, and we are very grateful for that.”

The Food for Families Food Drive will take place Dec. 7. You can learn more information here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
Texas DPS trooper involved in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock
The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Food Bank’s senior Outreach program works with senior serving organizations...
Senior outreach program helping elderly in the Brazos Valley
Burleson county food pantry
Burleson County food pantry works overtime to feed families this holiday season
Food for Families Food Drive
How to donate to the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition