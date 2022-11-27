Grimes Co. food pantry seeing uptick in people using services

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At the the Christian Community Service Center, the shelves are full, but they won’t stay that way for long.

“For most of the year it’s been very up. We’re slowly adding people back in of course it’s picking up now since September.” Volunteer Director, Patricia Gaston said.

In Grimes County, one in four families with kids struggle with where their next meal is coming from.

For more than 20 years, Patricia Gaston has been helping families.

Based on what she’s hearing, grant funding may be more scarce when the calendar turns to 2023.

“In January, everything is supposed to be, there’s supposed to be a difference next year. So we’ll see if that comes to pass and we’ll see how giving goes, but I’m assuming the uptick in people is going to continue.”

As she continues to focus on the people and families her ministry helps, she’s hopeful if the past is any indication, the community will come through and support each other.

“I just hope everyone keeps giving. I know times are tough and you know, it’s hard on everybody, but from what I understand, things are not going to be better for a while, but in the past everyone has also been very gracious and very giving, and we are very grateful for that.”

The Food for Families Food Drive will take place Dec. 7. You can learn more information here.

