KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Small Business vendor market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KinderHill Brew Lab was the site for a Small Business vendor market on Small Business Saturday.

Seven different small businesses set up tents on the brewery grounds to sell things from jewelry to homemade accessories for dogs.

The owners at KinderHill said the event was held to offer up a new customer base to some of these small businesses.

“We understand, as a small business ourselves, that it can be difficult to get your name out there and just find a community that knows that you’re a business in town,” Laura Hill said. “So we wanted to give a space to host other businesses, especially around Thanksgiving when people are starting to do all their Christmas shopping to give them options to shop local.”

