Aggies showed a glimpse of what they could be in season finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team knew they had nothing to lose coming into the season finale against No. 5 LSU.

It’s been a roller coaster of a year and the Aggies seemed to save their best performance for last, beating the Tigers 38-23 and spoiling any chance for the Bayou Bengals to make the College Football Playoff. It was a statement win that gives the Maroon and White much-needed momentum heading into the offseason. While their disappointing season ended with a 5-7 record, the Aggies certainly finished on a high note.

“It wasn’t the season we wanted, but to come out and play against a top 5 team on your last game is awesome,” A&M running back Devon Achane exclaimed. “We came out with the win. It basically just shows what the future can be for Texas A&M,” Achane added.

“It shows you what you’re capable of,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on his team’s performance. “It also shows you those are things you’ve got to grow to and that’s part of growing up. Getting to winning and learning how to do that. Our kids had to fight through that. They played in stretches during the year. It’s not just your ability but your mental toughness to compete in games. That’s what I think they continued to grow and grow on,” Fisher added.

“People always say the teams that have nothing to lose are the most dangerous,” A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson stated. “I feel like we were in that situation and we took it as an opportunity. We took that opportunity and capitalized on it,” Robinson added.

“We grew as a team,” A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said. “We grew individually. We just gave a glimpse of what next year can be,” Johnson added.

The 2022 season was a disappointment for the Aggies, but this game against LSU was not. Fans stormed the field afterward with hope for a bright future in Aggieland.

